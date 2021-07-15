To the editor: As things are now getting back to normal due to the decline of the COVID-19 virus, we give a big thank you to all those organizations that helped us get through this pandemic.
We especially wish to thank our libraries that kept print and media materials available to us all. And in particular, we wish to express our gratitude to the Williamstown Public Library, its director, staff and trustees for their creative ways in making a safe and welcoming environment for everyone, plus the gift of interlibrary loan was like getting Christmas presents all year long.
Again, thank you for a job well done.
Dan and Genie Daniels, Williamstown