To the editor: Last week, the residents of Stratford Avenue were awakened early to discover that our street was filled with large machinery, police officers knocking on doors to get all cars off the street, and crews of workers.
In one day, our pothole-filled road was removed, and within a day or two a smooth new road was put down. My thanks to all who worked so hard in the summer heat, and I’m sure I’m not the only one in the neighborhood who is grateful for our new road.
Carole Ireland, Pittsfield