To the editor: I just read the story about the Hoosac Valley kindergartners telling us how to cook a turkey.
I think that there may be a few Michelin Star restaurant future chefs in that group. I really like the idea of stuffing the turkey with ice cream. I never would have thought about doing that.
Thank you to all of the teachers who work with our younger children. Don’t ever let anybody tell you that what you do isn’t important. You lay the foundation on which the rest of the school system builds. I taught secondary school math for 38 years and I could never do what you do. And how refreshing to read a story in The Eagle about school kids not involved in athletics. Maybe the editors are coming to realize that many good things happen during the school day aside from what is happening on the field or on the court.
Let’s have more such stories. Maybe you could devote a tenth of the ink that you give to sports to happenings in the classrooms, where students spend the vast majority of their time. Thanks to all of the teachers who work so hard to prepare our kids for the future. In this season of giving thanks, you should be near the top of the list.
David P. Harding, Pittsfield