To the editor: For 23 years, The People’s Pantry in Great Barrington has been respectfully serving the food insecure members of our community.
We stay afloat through an outpouring of financial support from individuals, businesses, community groups, foundations and houses of worship. Additionally, we get substantial food donations and subsidies through local community organizations, farmers, grocery stores and entities like Berkshire Grown and Berkshire Bounty.
What many people do not realize, however, is that we do all this with one paid part-time employee (you are amazing, Jenny) and more than 100 hours of volunteer time each week. Our volunteers order food, unload trucks, stock shelves, set up the food distribution, sign in our clients, serve as translators and do so many more things. Among our volunteers are many past or present clients, students, retirees, business people, families — a cross section of all the people who make up our community and are looking to help their neighbors. It would be impossible to do this work without these dedicated people and we are humbled and deeply appreciative by their commitment to our work.
And so in this Thanksgiving season I want to thank our volunteers on behalf of the board and the community. Your good work strengthens the community and helps keep it the amazing place that it is. You are a blessing to us all.
Diane Piraino, Richmond
The writer is on the board of The People's Pantry in Great Barrington.