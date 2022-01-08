To the editor: As we head into the new year and commemorate the first anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Capitol by people ready to use violence to change an election outcome, I wanted to express my deep appreciation to everyone working at The Berkshire Eagle.
Having a local newspaper tracking local events, questions and developments is invaluable. Having a forum — the letters to the editor section — in which we can have a (mostly) civil conversation about sometimes controversial issues and (at times) learn from others’ perspective is essential if we want to preserve our democratic system, faulty as it may be. I know from writing and reading letters that many people keep an eye on the exchanges happening there and hope that these letters are but a small window into conversations happening across the county among neighbors who might not always agree, but are willing to listen, to consider and to communicate because they know people care.
At a time when we are navigating increasingly difficult issues, thank you for providing a much needed center and forum.
Uli Nagel, Lee