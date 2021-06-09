To the editor: My husband Dan and I have been residents of West Stockbridge since 2006.
We feel quite fortunate to live in this idyllic town, and we appreciate the benefits of a life filled with nature, culture and friendly neighbors. The sense of history, coupled with an openness to new ideas and experiences, is so appealing and fulfilling.
In the past couple of years, The Foundry has added immeasurably to the varied and progressive cultural scene in our town. Under the energetic leadership of Amy Brentano, the producing artistic director, The Foundry has collaborated with other community organizations and local artists to bring exciting new experiences to residents of West Stockbridge and the surrounding towns. Many local artists, actors and musicians have benefited from the opportunity to perform at this local venue.
We are so appreciative of The Foundry’s innovative efforts to provide us with opportunities to enjoy many different types of entertainment and to expand our horizons. Our friends in the area share our enthusiasm for the many ways Amy Brentano at The Foundry has enhanced our lives here. We look forward to many more years of performances at this remarkable local venue.
Jerri Buehler, West Stockbridge