To the editor: Thank you, Berkshire Eagle, for your steadfast foundation in reporting from a sane, essential moral compass, championing inalienable human and earth rights and ever protecting our democratic principles.
Thank you especially for keeping news in print, a most valued gift to society.
Thank you, Carole Owens, for every insightful article. "The miseducation of America," Dec. 9, hones us in to the bone of our necessity to cultivate discernment, critical thinking, ethical, compassionate behavior in all our endeavors, our responsible education.
Thank you, Ruth Bass, for every articulate, pertinent, round contribution of wisdom.
Thank you to countless letters to the editor expressing valuable perspectives.
May we give our attention to evolving a society worthy of our higher natures.
Cynthia H. Felleisen, Pittsfield