Letter: Thankful for those who bring life to Berkshire nonprofits

To the editor: The Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires has become a trusted — even essential — resource for our local charitable organizations, efficiently providing the services, information, and connections that most nonprofits lack the time or resources to access on their own.
Here are just a few examples of the many free programs the center provided in 2022: 30 workshops and webinars to help small and midsize nonprofits build capacity, 15,000 Giving Back guides distributed throughout the county, a volunteer fair to connect community members to where they are most needed, a resource fair to introduce nonprofits to local business vendors, “Intro to Board Service” training video to encourage community members to serve, and a legislative town hall to bring nonprofits together with our county delegation.
There are more than 1,000 nonprofits operating in nearly every sector of the Berkshire economy, employing one in four people in our county. Berkshire nonprofits are innovators, entrepreneurs, change makers and problem solvers. And 75 percent of them are small. The NPC helps them learn, grow and successfully carry out their missions.
The Nonprofit Center is a rare resource in communities such as the Berkshires, and many people have worked, donated and volunteered to make it succeed. The impact of your contribution to the Nonprofit Center is multiplied many times over.
Katherine Grubbs, Pittsfield
Laurie Werner, Pittsfield
The writers serve on the board of the Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires.