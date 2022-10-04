To the editor: I want to personally thank all the members of the Pittsfield Country Club and its sponsors for putting on a wonderful day of golf and food for my fellow United States veterans and I on Sept. 25.
Talking to my "brothers and sisters" about our shared experiences is always enjoyable and meaningful. The camaraderie I feel among vets of all branches of service is truly special. Holding these kinds of events keeps us connected, and I really appreciate all of your efforts. This was the eighth annual get-together, and I am already looking forward to next September's.
Thank you, Pittsfield Country Club.
Mike Spelman, Pittsfield
The writer served in the U.S. Navy