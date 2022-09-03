To the editor: How lucky we have been to have Jeremy Yudkin as The Eagle’s classical music columnist this summer.
His fact-filled reviews and previews were so beautifully written that the copious amount of knowledge he shared with us went down easily. Because he is a full professor of musicology at Boston University, where he has been teaching for scores of years, we knew we could trust the quality of his criticism. He knows what he's talking about.
Duke Ellington said, “When it sounds good, it is good.” With Yudkin, we always knew why. Long may his wisdom remain part of our Tanglewood summers.
Nancy and Richard Mickey, Stockbridge
Richard Mickey is a professional cellist.