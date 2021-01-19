To the editor: On Aug. 22, I sustained a very serious medical problem, namely cardiac arrest.
I’m only 60, and was not expecting a life-threatening health crisis. It happened at home and, fortunately and very thankfully, I live in Pittsfield. My brother was visiting at the time and as I became increasingly symptomatic with chest pain and weakness, he dialed 911. Within just a minute I heard the comforting sounds of sirens and shortly thereafter firefighters appeared in my living room as I lay helplessly on the floor. It was as if the cavalry arrived, just in the nick of time.
Within another few minutes, I was in full cardiac arrest. They loaded me into the ambulance, and the emergency room staff and in particular Dr. Nicoletti at Berkshire Medical Center worked on me for quite some time. After numerous shocks from the defibrillator, IV medications and CPR they managed to stabilize me enough for a helicopter transport to Albany Medical Center.
A stent was placed in the offending coronary artery and I made a dramatic recovery. After three days in the ICU, receiving excellent care and two days on the cardiac ward, I was discharged home, feeling quite well actually and very happy to be alive.
I am so grateful for all the resources that came to bear on that fateful day, and I owe a huge debt of gratitude to the Pittsfield Fire Department — Engine One in particular — the ambulance personnel that transported me, Dr. Valerie Nicoletti and the Berkshire Medical Center’s Emergency Department and Cardiology, Albany Medical Center Cardiology and ICU staff and of course, my brother for being in the right place at the right time.
Larry Leavitt, Pittsfield