To the editor: This letter is in response to the letter to the editor "Biden is the worst thing to ever happen to the U.S."
This writer is another in-denial supporter of a has-been, totally incompetent president.
Our children and grandchildren will bloom and grow because of the current presidency, as will all of our fellow citizens who have been adversely affected by the brutal cruelty of the Trump administration policies.
I’m so thankful that we now have true leaders in the White House: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
Christine Jordan, Lenox