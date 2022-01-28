To the editor: On Oct 12., I received a total knee replacement at Berkshire Medical Center by Dr. Daniel Sage from Berkshire Orthopedic Associates.
I cannot say enough about the fantastic care that I received from day one. From the nurses to the doctors to the visiting nurses, everyone treated me with the utmost respect. I do not understand why people go across the state for surgery when we have such a great facility right here in Pittsfield.
Can't wait to try out my new knee on the golf course this spring.
Mike Spelman, Pittsfield