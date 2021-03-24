To the editor: A lot has been written regarding the good job that Berkshire Community College and St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church in North Adams have done administering the COVID-19 vaccine.
I would also like to include and give kudos to Walgreen's on Cheshire Road. Pharmacist Christopher and his staff including Ashley, Jen, Kelly, Missy and Nicole have been outstanding providing the Pfizer vaccine and very accommodating to those of us of a certain age.
Through their diligence, my husband and I have had both of our vaccine shots, feel safer and are very grateful.
Rosemarie Butcher, Pittsfield