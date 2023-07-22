Letter: Thanks to a city for its help to keep Polish Picnic event going

To the editor: In this world and throughout the news media, we read of so many tragic events that we sometimes lose focus on the positive.
On July 16, the St. Joseph parish community was eagerly awaiting the return of the annual Polish Picnic moved to the grounds after the closure of Holy Family Church, which staged this yearly until 2008.
After the COVID hiatus of three years, volunteers from the church and others coordinated an effort to help this event whose profits help with parish expenses. Meetings were held; preparation and cooking of pierogis occurred during April and May; purchasing of prizes, games, materials and food was arranged in the months before July 16; and then there was the making of golumpki and kapusta the week before the picnic; and the arrangement of tables and chairs happened, with a band being hired and tents erected. All were ready to go.
Torrential rains poured down and tornado warnings were issued that morning, and so I had to call off the event. However, volunteers decided to sell the frozen polish foods, and the good people of Pittsfield showed up. It was decided to have a take-and-eat with the meals being prepared and taken home, starting at noon. Desserts were available as well, but unfortunately we could not have fried dough due to the rain, or the American booth with its food, and there were no events for our young friends. Raffle tickets were sold when people gathered to take home their meals, and the food was gone in under three hours.
I am extremely grateful to all who volunteered and made this rather dismal event turn around at day's end. I also thank the good people of Pittsfield for their support of our parish, and may your good actions be rewarded, and hopefully you enjoyed this wonderful tradition.
It is another reason why the Berkshires is the best area in Massachusetts. Simply put, thank you one and all.
Msgr. Michael A. Shershanovich, Pittsfield
The writer is pastor of St. Joseph's Church.