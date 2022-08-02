To the editor: Upper North Street has long needed some sprucing up.
Now, thanks to many people, businesses and organizations, that area finally has flower-filled planters like the rest of the city.
Sincere thanks to: Ricardo Morales for providing the planters and the paint; City Councilor Kenny Warren for his understanding, support and ability to find a charity to donate the flowers; Civitan for donating and planting the flowers; Domino's for letting me use their water for the plants; and my neighbor Bruce, who weed-whacks the area.
This has taken years to come to fruition and has been a real group effort. Sincere thanks and gratitude to all involved.
Nancy Sommer, Pittsfield