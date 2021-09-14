To the editor: Professional truck drivers are the backbone of the American economy.
Visit any of our grocery stores, businesses or hospitals here in the Berkshires and that becomes immediately obvious. Virtually everything around us and nearly every part of our lives is impacted, and made possible, by the work of a professional truck driver.
This week is National Truck Driver Appreciation Week. When the world stopped during the COVID-19 pandemic, the men and women behind the wheel kept moving by delivering essential goods across our country and to Berkshire County. The sacrifices that drivers made to help carry the nation through the pandemic is deserving of our recognition and appreciation.
This week, when you’re in a grocery store, take a minute to notice how stocked the shelves are and how they always remained so, even during the most challenging moments of the pandemic. And when sitting at home, look around and realize that almost everything inside of it was at some point in the back of truck before it got to where it is now.
As essential workers, trucking’s 3.6 million professionals carry more than 10 billion tons of freight every year, which is about 70 percent of all the freight moved in the U.S. Across our country, 80 percent of communities — cities and towns just like those in the Berkshires — receive all their goods via truck. We’re proud to support these men and women as well as be a partner in an industry that has reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 20 percent since 2010 and should reduce an additional 25 percent by 2027. And like most businesses found here in the Berkshires, the vast majority of trucking companies in the U.S. are small businesses, with 97 percent having fewer than 20 trucks and 91 percent having fewer than six trucks. This National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, please take a moment to recognize the important role that truck drivers have in keeping the Berkshires supplied and stocked with the critical goods that we often take for granted.
Jeff Lynch, Lenox