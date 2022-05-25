To the editor: The Eagle's Santa Fund Elves thought it was a great idea to give area children the opportunity to move away from screens this summer and play outside.
So with the help of Walmart, balls of all types, bubbles, jump-ropes, flying discs and sidewalk chalk were ordered. Now came the monumental task of finding a place to store them. The Eagle's home in the Clocktower Building was undergoing reconstruction, and there was no room for even a paperclip.
Dan Proskin, owner of BBE Office Interiors, came to our rescue. They picked up the toys from Walmart and then, with the help of Ryan and Robert and I'm sure other elves, trucked the toys to their building on outer East Street until they were again pressed into action to deliver those same toys to the First Street Common for a Healthy Kids event sponsored by the YMCA, and then to a second event at the May Third Thursday.
With the help of Walmart, Dan Proskin, Ryan and Robert, the children of the Pittsfield area are now blowing bubbles, jumping around, tossing flying discs and decorating sidewalks and driveways all over Pittsfield and surrounding towns.
A special thank you to all the elves whose hard work made this project such a success.
Jude Forrest, Pittsfield
The writer is the program administrator of The Eagle Santa Fund.