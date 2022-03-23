To the editor: On behalf of the First Congregational Church North Adams, the members of the Missions Ministry would like to thank all those good neighbors who responded to our Valentine’s Day–centered “Share the Love” challenge.
With your generosity, we exceeded our goal. And on your behalf, we have donated $1,700 each to the Berkshire Food Project, Louison House and the Al Nelson Friendship Center Food Pantry to enhance their vital work in assisting the most vulnerable citizens in Northern Berkshire County.
Lynn Rhoads, Adams
Dave Rhoads, Adams
Lois Daunis, North Adams
Julie Filkins, North Adams
Sue Frew, North Adams