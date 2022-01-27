To the editor: I remember our lives when abortion was illegal in all but very few states. Wealthy women and their daughters could travel to one of those states, or to other countries where competent medical care was available for an abortion.
At the risk of being intrusive, did a recent letter-writer ("Letter: Ask a child what they think about abortion," Eagle, Jan. 21) ask her 14-year-old nephew for his opinions about contraception? Oh, too young? We adults think he and girls his age are too young to drive cars. They’re surely too young to risk pregnancy. How many adults who oppose access to medically safe abortion services also oppose teaching about sexual behavior and options for preventing pregnancy? Have their considered how a 14-year-old girl might feel about being overwhelmed by her boyfriend and ill-informed about pregnancy until she is pregnant?
Unlike the other creatures on our wonderful earth, many of us humans who have laws that protect our individual rights have a variety of choices about sex and pregnancy and child-bearing. One of those choices is to not get pregnant. There are many reasons, from age (too young and too old, for instance) to health conditions (some that threaten to present the infant with a terminally ill mother) and family economics (if a pregnant woman must stop work and lose health insurance; if a husband is gravely ill and can’t work so the wife must support them) to harsh realities of the reactions to rape that sometimes include the effort to suicide if the pregnancy can’t be medically safely prevented or terminated (preferably the “morning after pill” that prevents pregnancy if promptly taken).
We can ask ourselves, “What if?” What if my mother and father had not engaged in activity that results in pregnancy? What if my mother had taken a medication that proved to create my lifetime deformity? What if my mother had gotten a dreaded disease whose treatment would deform or kill the fetus? What if my mother terminated a pregnancy so she could undergo health-care treatment to assure her life and health during my childhood? What if my father lied to my mother about using a condom and she got pregnant but didn't want to have a baby? They argue every time they see each other, it must be my fault, that child might think.
The problem is not that abortion is legal. It’s that it’s necessary.
Julia W. Kay-Grace, Becket