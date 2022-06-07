To the editor: Failing to clearly distinguish between firearm types and using a single subjective definition of a firearm has paved the way for the Second Amendment to becoming the means of destroying the original and unambiguous intent of justice, domestic tranquility and the general welfare, as stated in the Constitution’s very first sentence.
The blood of innocent children is now how “We the people” are paying for our lack of courage, Republican senators’ cowardice and the Supreme Court’s decisions.
It is now past time to clearly make the distinction between different defensive handheld firearms, such as single-shot pistols, semiautomatic assault rifles, bazookas, surface-to-surface and surface-to-air (for an intruder’s drone attack) missiles. They either all are, or all are not acceptable for individual ownership and defense, unless sub-classifications are noted. If they all are collectively defined as defensive firearms, with no sub-classification, as they are currently defined in Ukraine, then all must and ultimately will be eligible for individual ownership here.
If they all do not qualify because of inherent individual differences, then it is acceptable to legally treat each type differently domestically. The choice is ours. Clearly, however, we must never impinge on an individual’s right to buy, sell or own a muzzle-loaded pistol or rifle, as originalists correctly maintain.
Gary Bronson, Lenox