To the editor: My neighbors started doing Airbnb right across the street from me this past February.
They use their whole house as a short-term rental, and they live across town in a small apartment while guests stay at their home. I don’t know why people are complaining about short-term renters. My neighbors’ guests have been respectful and polite, and there have been more than a dozen separate groups of visitors already. Without a single exception, they park where they are supposed to. They aren’t loud at night. And they love my neighbors’ house.
When I look out my window, I see mostly families with young children. The house has enough room for two small families to stay together, or one young family to bring along the grandparents. I watch them out my window. My neighbors used to have small kids who are now grown up and gone. It makes me happy to see kids there again, and I am not the only one in my neighborhood to feel that way.
I joke around with my neighbors that they keep the place in better shape than they did when they lived there. Their yard looks beautiful. And I am really happy for them that they are figuring out a way to get their bills paid as they head into retirement.
I don’t think the town has any business telling them what they can and can’t do with their property. ("'Virtue signaling' or good governing? Great Barrington residents divided on Airbnb rules now headed to a June vote," Eagle, May 25.) They own their home, they pay their taxes and they take good care of their property. It makes zero sense to me that the town wants to set a limit on how much renting they do. Who does that help?
I will definitely be at town meeting on Monday to vote this bylaw down.
Anita Seile-Segura, Great Barrington