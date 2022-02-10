To the editor: As I read and listen to current events from various media news outlets, certain things become clearer every day.
We are witnessing, live, the potential fall of the American experiment of a democratic republic. The fact that Donald Trump and his jack-booted surrogates, politicians included, are still walking around free to oversee this destruction a little over a year after instigating a deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol shows me that, yes, you can repeat history. Since we have a multitude of news media and (anti)social media to utilize in spreading lies and propaganda to those that obviously would buy the Brooklyn Bridge if I offered it up for sale, it also shows me that this administration's policy of go high when the Republicans go low has never worked and never will.
Adolf Hitler didn't have Twitter or Facebook or Instagram or any other of the social media platforms that today's Hitler wannabes have to help spread lies and propaganda, but look how far he got before the rest of the world banded together to stop him. But the wannabes are utilizing it to the max while using the same format Hitler et al. did by lying about the World War I fiasco to "trump" up his Nazi party.
If you don't know what I'm speaking about, that in itself is why the wannabes are being successful at what they do. Look it up. The books aren't banned yet. The Republicans can no longer be considered a legitimate political party because of what they represent, but if they are not stopped now, it will be the only party left for the rest of your life.
Donald Munger, Becket