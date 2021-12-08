To the editor: The American flag is nonpartisan.
No party, group, sect, tribe, cult or religion has a greater, more rightful or more deserving claim on it than another. It's the flag of the United States of America, not of the right or left or those believing themselves more righteous, hardworking or fierce.
It's our flag, not yours. We pledge our allegiance to it and the promise it holds: One nation, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all. When used as a tool of divisiveness, it's not being used in the spirit of its symbolic understanding and of the agreement between us.
No more U.S. flags with conspiracy theory symbolism, Confederate sympathy or candidate demagoguery. No more bastardization of its colors; they are supposed to be true. That's about as un-American as it gets. God bless America — we have never needed it more than in our present times.
Thomas D. Gilardi, Pittsfield