To the editor: I write in response to Barbara Pollack's March 19 letter to the editor ("Biden is the worst thing to ever happen to the U.S.," Eagle, March 19.)
Wow, two months in and the letter-writer has already synopsized a president's service. Has this president been questioned for having relations with a former adult actress? Has he been on camera openly making fun/down-talking a reporter with a disability? Has President Joe Biden refused for years to disclose his income? Was our new president ever recorded saying we should "Grab [women] by the ..."? No, never.
President Biden is a good bit above all that. Trump was a clown, and this was clearly voiced resoundingly this past election? Deal with it. The American people has spoken.
Matthew McGovern, Hinsdale