The baseness of Trump’s base
To the editor: During President Donald Trump’s reign of error, we often raised the simple question: “How could anyone vote for this man?”
Pondering deeply, I answered myself: “Because he simplifies matters for many.” He simply rants that we “make America great again” by getting rid of all the things and people that bigots hate including people like Blacks, Latinos and all immigrants, and he will help us because he is a successful wealthy businessman, engaging and worldly influential. And his “base” ate it up and still do.
“Base” is an excellent word for this largely white group because it means “mean-spirited and selfish with lack of human dignity” — just like their leader.
Charlie Haynes, Lenox