To the editor: The Berkshire Athenaeum is a wonderful community asset.
Last weekend it became an important resource for me and our family.
Last weekend I needed to be on a two-hour Zoom call with the League of Women Voters of Massachusetts Council regarding the media and elections. Verizon has been working in the neighborhood, and our internet and landlines are down. Verizon did not inform us or 26 others about the malfunction.
I tried for 40 minutes to join the Zoom. Then I had an inspirational idea. I drove to the Berkshire Athenaeum to ask for help. The reference librarian, Marsha, showed me how to use the computer to get on the Zoom. Although I got on 40 minutes late, I could participate and take notes. She was helpful, patient and kind. I am grateful to the library and to Marsha for the technology and the available service. I have always liked the library; now, I love it. I appreciate how our tax dollars work for us.
While at the Berkshire Athenaeum, we mentioned our loss of service and desperation to a librarian. To our surprise, the librarian helped us find a solution. The library has a hotspot device on loan. The hotspot device connects to the internet signal and converts it to a Wi-Fi signal that we can use. It functions like magic.
We are grateful to the Berkshire Athenaeum for the librarians, technology, books, fun materials, and extraordinary helpful and skilled staff. Thank you for helping an inept technologist like me stay in the 21st century. Now I know, when in need, go to the library. The liveliness, thoughtfulness, patience and kindness we have experienced confirms that the Berkshire Athenaeum is one of the pillars of strength in our community and an outstanding use of our tax dollars at work.
Marietta Rapetti Cawse, Pittsfield