To the editor: The XL Pipeline was closed soon after President Joe Biden took office.
Since the president lied about closing the pipeline, which is more green-friendly than trucking and running oil by train, gas and oil prices have skyrocketed. Thousands of people no longer have good-paying jobs because of it, 11,000 of them union jobs.
Closing public schools have also taken a toll on mothers. But the Democratic National Committee is more beholden to teachers unions than parents and students. So much for women's rights.
Those $2,000 stimulus checks are now $1,400, for those lucky enough to get one. The good news is prisoners will get a check, though. Imagine asking Americans to borrow $5,714 to get maybe $1,400.
Can you imagine sending your underage child to hitchhike to, say, Seattle from Berkshire County without adult supervision? So why does the Biden administration allow underage children to sneak over the border and stay in cages that former President Barack Obama built? Child abuse at its best.
Joe Biden ran as a moderate; he has proved to be a lying progressive.
Patrick Fennell, Great Barrington