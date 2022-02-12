To the editor: As I read all the hand-wringing about the fate of the Berkshire Carousel, one key factor has not been addressed.
It will simply not work as a standalone destination. Think of all the other carousels you know. They're in amusement parks, the Chatham Fair or the wonderful Martha's Vineyard community of Oak Bluffs. All have other attractions worthy of a destination around them. Why would anyone, other than the most avid carousel enthusiast, put the kids in the car, drive to a commercial district with limited parking, pay for a couple of five-minute rides, then get back in the car to go somewhere else?
Unless you need your brakes fixed or prescriptions filled, Center Street doesn't work as a multi-tasking destination. The solution is clearly to put the carousel somewhere it is surrounded by more "fun" stuff to do. The soon-to-be revived Berkshire Mall, near the proposed bouncy house and paintball locations? Maybe they could throw in a 10-pin bowling alley, since there is no longer any between North Adams and Great Barrington. On Route 7 in Lanesborough, surrounded by miniature golf, a driving range, ice cream and Pontoosuc Lake? At Bousquet or Jiminy Peak, where efforts have been made to create a year-round entertainment destination? Maybe an entirely new destination, where businesses such as a bowling alley, miniature golf, soft-serve ice cream, paintball, an arcade, bouncy houses, pitch & putt golf, a fishing pond, batting cages and family-friendly dining might sprout, recognizing a combination of fun AND profit.
Then market the hell out of it, from social media sites to brochures touring the Berkshires as a "fun" destination. Just a thought.
Bob McDonough, Pittsfield