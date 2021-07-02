To the editor: I agree with Leo Goldberger's letter noting that "Trump is still a danger to the country." (Eagle, June 30)
I suggest that a more apt comparison would appear to be to Benito Mussolini (rather than Napoleon), who, like Donald Trump, turned to family to cement power — Mussolini's appointed his son-in-law as Italian foreign minister; Trump appointed his daughter and her husband as counselors. Mussolini was eventually rejected by Italians who finally had enough of him and his prodigy in Germany. Trump’s use of the "big lie" is consistent with lies in pre-World War II Germany that brought Hitler to power, namely the lie that the German army was "stabbed in the back" leading to its surrender ending World War I. As Joseph Goebbels, Hitler's "information minster," noted, "If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it ... the truth is the greatest enemy of the State.”
It is time for the press to stop reference to "the big lie" and simply focus on the truth: Trump lost the election and has submitted no evidence nor has any neutral body (such as a court of law) found any to the contrary. Courts of law, Trump’s own Department of Justice and disgraced former Attorney General William Barr have found no election fraud. Trump’s Republican Party has rejected a bipartisan committee to review the election process. The press should focus on the truth (which perhaps "will set us free") not the lie.
Trump himself allowed the coronavirus to spread by shielding the public from the truth that the virus is (and was) deadly (it was Trump who said it wasn't so bad and it would someday just go away). The press should focus on the economic consequences of Trump's actions downplaying the virus and rejecting science and should focus on Republican attempts to dilute our democracy by shrinking the voter pool through voter suppression. Our economy is coming back now that he is out of office and new fact and science-based policies have helped turn back the virus and its effect on the economy. Speaking truth has allowed the Biden administration to tackle the virus and its consequences to put us on the path to recovery. And the truth is that Trump and “Trumpism” remain a danger to our country, to the Republican Party and to our form of democracy.
Carl F. Goodman, Becket