To the editor: Thank you for running the wonderful editorial cartoon of Martin Luther King Jr. bearing his hopeful words "A lie cannot live." (Eagle, Jan. 18.)
I hope beyond hope that his words will ring true in our present circumstances. But the "big lie" cannot be put to rest, I am convinced, unless the Department of Justice puts the big liar behind bars. His role in launching the failed coup against our government on Jan. 6, 2021, certainly warrants his speedy trial and conviction.
Charles B. Dew, Williamstown