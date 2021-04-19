To the editor: I watched the events of Jan. 6 unfold at the Capitol building on C-SPAN.
I watched in horror as the rabble swarmed through the halls of government like cockroaches in the kitchen of a greasy spoon. Yet Mr. Delaney ("Letter: I believe the left is lying about Jan. 6," Eagle, April 15) would have us thinking that it was all a big lie, that Donald Trump told the crowd to "peacefully" go and fight like hell.
Who goes to peacefully demonstrate armed with mace and shields? Now I am puzzled. What should I believe, Leo Denaney or my own lying eyes?
William Hassenmayer, West Stockbridge