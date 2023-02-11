Letter: The case for a casino in Pittsfield

To the editor: I have lived in the Berkshires for more than 50 years.
During that time, I watched Pittsfield refuse the mall, vote against a multi-use stadium for our then-minor league baseball team and so much more. Over the years, we missed opportunities that would have brought in more tourists and visitors who would have spent money here.
Fortunately, we have wonderful arts and theaters stretching from South County to Northern Berkshire that attract tourists from New York and beyond. However, we are missing out on the opportunity to bring in money year-round. While the arts are great, there are folks who travel an hour away or even from out of state to fulfill their interest at a casino.
A casino in Pittsfield would not only keep our citizens local rather than boosting the economy elsewhere, it would attract an even greater number of visitors year-round. The casino would also bring in new businesses such as more retail and restaurants.
Pittsfield could use the additional tax revenue to maintain our roads and sidewalks, help beautify our neighborhoods and lower our taxes. A casino would also create a multitude of various new jobs within the entertainment industry. It would be really nice if Pittsfield would consider such an opportunity for our community.
Carolyn Swegel, Pittsfield