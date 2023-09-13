Letter: The case for removing local control in our schools

To the editor: As we approach the start of another school year, it is long past time to look at the question of removing local control from our schools.
The notion of each community having autonomy over its neighborhood schools, while utopic and aspirational in intent, presents a host of problems in practice. Speaking as a teacher in schools, and habitually running into the same issues like districts following the child-find mandate to identify kids with disabilities and following even basic accountability and safety measures, I'm ready for big, sweeping change. Ironically, our education system is one of the least evolved and the most recalcitrant — the least open to change and growth.
Our educational system in Massachusetts is run by a toothless organization in the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, who have neither the means nor the temperament to ensure that schools honor the basic civil rights of students and their families and the basic rights of staff and have been resigned to producing pamphlets with expensive graphics and finger wagging from the sidelines.
The hard truths I learned as an educator in this state are firstly that there is hardly anyone at the state or local level looking out for staff rights and secondly that there is hardly anyone looking out for student and family rights. It's all about checking boxes and making it seem like education is happening to avoid the emperor's new clothes-esque truth that precious little educating is happening anymore. When the red shoes stop tapping, and the convoluted jargon stops flowing, what is left?
When presenting solutions, the common refrain from the state is that the state and the department of education can't get involved, and they defer to a local authority with the assumption that the local authority will represent and work for the best interest of their unique community. It would be nice if that were the case, but instead it represents a startling disconnect between the mechanisms of accountability and the best interest of students, families and staff. While perhaps a total reboot is not feasible, we need to reimagine this system and do so in a way that puts student rights at the forefront. That simply isn’t happening under the current system and the people in charge seem powerless to prevent this imbalance.
Ben Tobin, Williamsburg