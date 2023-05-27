Letter: The case for single-payer health care in Massachusetts

To the editor: Thank you to Eagle journalist Gillian Jones for her thoughtful March 28 opinion piece “Saying goodbye to my primary care physician — after three decades.”
Without explicitly saying it, she eloquently highlighted the need for a single-payer, public health insurance system like the one proposed in H.1239 and S.744, the "Medicare for All" bills currently in the Massachusetts Legislature.
Jones detailed how her physician of 30 years was no longer accepting her health insurance due to its low reimbursement rates, compelling her to find a new primary care doctor. She also pointed out that employer-sponsored health insurance offers a very limited menu of plans to workers and that even those with insurance often rely on charity events such as spaghetti suppers to pay large medical bills.
Some people think a single-payer system would limit choice, but in fact it is our current system that does just that. Not only do we have very limited choices of insurance plans, many plans have limited networks of doctors and hospitals in addition to restrictions on which medications are covered.
Unaffordable co-pays and deductibles prevent many from seeking the care they need, not to mention the exorbitant prices of some drugs. While 98 percent of Massachusetts residents technically have health insurance, medical bankruptcy is the most common type of bankruptcy. And 4,000 of us die each year from lack of timely medical care. In my 33 years of medical practice on staff at Berkshire Medical Center, I saw more than a few people ration their medications and had patients not return for adequate follow-up because of cost at the point of service. Patients' efforts to save money resulted in worse health outcomes.
With H.1239 and S.744, all Massachusetts doctors would be in the same network, and emergency care while out of state would also be covered by our Massachusetts public insurance fund just like Medicare does now. These bills create a "Medicare for All"/public health insurance program with no premiums, no deductibles and no point-of-service costs. Vision, hearing and dental would be covered, and the state would negotiate for better drug prices.
Why don't we already have single-payer, public health insurance? A powerful private health insurance lobby and a state government that doesn't think affordable health care is a priority. It's up to us to make our elected officials do it.
Dr. Henry Rose, Dalton