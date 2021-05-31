To the editor: Many employers are having trouble hiring people to staff their businesses.
Many believe, correctly, that people are not seeking work because they are receiving more in unemployment benefits than while working 40 or more hours a week. In many cases, this is true. But when people are making more on unemployment than when working, then something is out of whack.
If you live in Massachusetts and work 40 hours a week at the minimum wage of $12.75 per hour, you will earn $510 a week — before taxes. And consider the Republican-led states that still pay only the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour, where employees will earn a whopping $290 a week before taxes.
Even though the economy is growing stronger every day, wages did not rise as a result. It is unfair and disingenuous to place the blame for this situation on the employees or applicants.
Nancy Stuart, Lee