To the editor: Following the recent Great Barrington’s Select Board and Planning Board joint special meeting where the issue of short-term rentals was discussed, it is important to focus on the easily obfuscated fundamentals of the story.
In short, rentiers have a material interest in keeping the the short-term rental market open and unfettered while hoteliers, prospective home buyers, long-term tenants and the townsfolk at large generally do not. The loopholes exploited through platforms such as Airbnb or Vrbo, transform a relatively illiquid asset into a cash crop. The investment hurdles, regulatory restraints and other responsibilities associated with hotel management or other traditional businesses are sidestepped, allowing investors the opportunity to buy, renovate and open an income tap-line.
With lines between residential and commercial real estate blurred, prospective homebuyers who do not envision their new house as a revenue source must compete with entrepreneurs who do. Inevitably, there is upward pressure on the residential market as the stock of available housing is diminished by the entry of a new class of buyers with deeper pockets and a profit motive. Like Uber, short-term rental platforms are not so much innovations but facilitators of regulatory arbitrage which just shift costs around. This shuffling provides the short-term rental owner with a clear and direct opportunity for boosted income, but places a revolving door within the neighborhoods of existing residents, eats into traditional hoteliers' client base and raises the entry bar for young buyers looking to set roots and build long term wealth.
The suggested trade-off for atomized neighborhoods and diminished buy-in ability is the prospect of having more lawns to mow and more restaurant patrons to serve. Indeed, tourist-centric, transitory cities such as Orlando do enjoy greater economic activity, but as Eagle readers may know, the tourism industry in Great Barrington was in good shape before the proliferation of short-term rental properties and the ensuing trade-offs noted above. The looming shells of Searles Middle School and Housatonic Elementary suggest the civic leadership in Great Barrington prefers to concern itself with issues of lifestyle branding rather than the nitty-gritty material concerns of the average townie. In these conditions, inertia favors the rentier class. On the other hand, the interests of the opposing parties are relatively disparate and in the absence of the GE or Rising Paper, the impulse to accommodate any expansion of the tourism sector is strong.
Brian Webber, West Stockbridge