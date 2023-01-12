Letter: The continued belief by some that Jan. 6 was 'peaceful protest' is MAGA delusion

To the editor: I read with sadness how willfully delusional MAGA continues to be. ("Letter: What about Ashli Babbitt?," Eagle, Jan. 10.)
To be so misguided you'd still believe the insurrection on Jan. 6 was peaceful? Ashli Babbitt was part of a violent mob that refused to obey the Capitol Police. She was at no time a peaceful protester. Babbitt had 14 years of Air Force service, so she understood what an order given by the Capitol Police meant. When told to stop breaking the glass to gain illegal entry, she refused to obey the order.
She and the rest of the violent mob were a direct threat to the police and a clear and present danger to everyone inside the Capitol. Babbitt made her own choice to disobey the order. For clarity, Babbitt's mother wasn't peacefully protesting when she was arrested. She also refused to obey an order by the Capitol Police. She was charged with two traffic violations: failure to obey and blocking traffic. You either choose to lawfully obey a command given by the police, or you face consequences.
Peacefully protesting doesn't mean you get to break the law when it suits your agenda. MAGA will tell you they "support the blue," and almost without fail if a MAGA has done something illegal their support of the police becomes impossible and fabrication and outrage are all that's left. It's a simple internet search to get the facts before you fabricate what you need or want to believe. I would suggest reading the Jan. 6 committee's report or watch the recorded hearings. I'd like to remind the writer there are now two insurrectionist leaders that have been found guilty of seditious conspiracy with more facing the same charge.
The definition of seditious conspiracy isn't hard to understand if you're willing to face the truth and accept the facts.
Federal law defines seditious conspiracy as two or more people plotting "to overthrow, put down, or to destroy by force the Government of the United States or to levy war against them, or to oppose by force the authority thereof, or by force to prevent, hinder, or delay the execution of any law of the United States."
Truth can be hard to accept, but continuing to believe the violent attack on our Capitol was anything other than a coordinated effort to overturn a free and fair election is the height of hypocrisy.
Holly Turner, Windsor
The writer is a retired lieutenant in the U.S. Navy.