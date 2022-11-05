To the editor: I see Green River Farms is for sale at $2.75 million. ("Green River Farms, part of the famous South Williamstown viewshed, goes up for sale for $2.75 million," Eagle, Oct. 28.)
This is a prime example of the conundrum of agricultural preservation restrictions. An APR is sold to the commonwealth with the intention of preserving farming, but this usually proves to be practical only for the first generation.
According to The Eagle article, "When it came time to sell, (Fritz) Langer found that full market value was too expensive for farmers to afford the purchase. He was determined to preserve its use as a farm, so he sold the development rights to the Massachusetts Department of Agriculture through the Agricultural Preservation Restriction program for $213,000, limiting most of the property to agricultural purposes."
I am sure $213,000 was critical to the survival of the farm at the time.
Green River Farms was rescued by the deep pockets of gentleman farmer Harry Patten in 1997. Patten sold it in 2009 to Jim Galusha, who resold it the following year to Frank Lewis, another deep-pocketed gentleman farmer. Two years later, Lewis "shut it all down, saying he was losing money on it."
This brings us to the present day. The $2.75 million price is likely once again "too expensive for farmers to afford the purchase." The point is proven by multiple attempts to sell the property over the past decade. Any farmer taking on this expenditure assumes a heavy carrying cost with uncertain prospects for eventual resale.
This situation is markedly different from the Phelps property under Chapter 61A. That program only reduces local property taxes, which can be bought out at sale. There is no firm and irrevocable restriction to agricultural use, so full market value can be realized.
So what is to become of Green River Farms? Deep-pocketed gentleman farmers are in short supply. Even $2.5 million is a challenge for real farmers, which are also in short supply. Perhaps the town's $800,000 valuation is closer to reality for this restricted property.
Perhaps the commonwealth can step up to purchase this conundrum, which is the unintended consequence of the APR they created. Of course, such a purchase would remove the property from the town's tax rolls, another unintended consequence.
Peter Fohlin, West Tisbury
The writer is a former Williamstown town manager.