To the editor: I have no sympathy for those truly deplorable, the ones who stormed into the capital yelling obscenities, racist comments and fomenting violence.
I do, however, have some sympathy for the true believers, they that actually believe the election was stolen; those who truly bought into Trump as God’s messenger, the one they believed would return the nation to days of old. They are like sheep being led astray. They want a strong leader to force the U.S. into a Christian nation, bring back prayer in schools, outlaw gay rights, abortion and effectively silence dissent.
Much as I believe they are misguided, I remember being a young evangelical, thinking I had the lone truth and feeling so confident in my beliefs. Though I believe so differently today, I occasionally miss the certainty of it back then. Maybe that’s the root of my sympathy.
Social media has corrupted us. Once upon a time you could have an earnest disagreement with people without receiving vicious attacks. The lack of open conversation with people is tearing us apart. Spending so much time in front of a screen isolates and corrupts us. Isolation due to COVID-19 only exacerbates the problem. I think of my Dad often. I remember how reactive he was to the news of the day 50 years ago. He saw communists and radicals everywhere and decried anyone who questioned the country’s leaders. We had many a dinner with he and my older brothers debating the wisdom of the Vietnam War and other prevalent issues.
My dad mellowed a lot over the years. I give him credit for listening and considering opposing ideas. He read the newspaper and found ways to inform himself.
When’s the last time you had an earnest discussion with someone of another viewpoint? One day soon, we’ll be out and about more. Let’s all take the time to speak our mind, listen more and agree to disagree. We might learn something.
Scott Haskell, Lenox