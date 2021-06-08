To the editor: The recent legislation that came before the Senate regarding the establishment of a special commission to study the cause for the January 6 insurrection gives proof of the Republican Party’s unwillingness to engage in bipartisan legislation.
Even after the Democrats gave into every demand the Republicans asked for on this legislation, Republicans failed to support its passage. One has to wonder what Republicans feared most. Was it the wrath of Donald Trump or fear of exposing some party members who were willing partners in the insurrection? Whatever reason they had for blocking the commission, it puts America at risk of experiencing this nightmare again.
Another area of grave concern for America involves what the Republican Party is actively doing to change state laws governing our political elections. It’s unfathomable to witness the lengths Republicans will go to support Donald Trump’s “stolen election theory.” They are placing more restrictions on how voters can cast their votes. They claim their actions will guarantee safer, more secure elections, but the real aim is to control the outcome of political elections. If they have their way, future election results can be overturned if they don’t favor the Republican Party. In effect, they want to create a one-party form of government like Russia, China, North Korea and other autocratic governments. Is this what you want for America?
If Americans sit idly back and let the current Republican Party have their way, our two-party system of government will soon disappear. It will be difficult, if not impossible, to reverse this dangerous course. Please take a stand on behalf of democracy. Write, email or call Republican members of the House and Senate to express your disapproval of their ignoble schemes.
Beverly J. Tobin, Pittsfield