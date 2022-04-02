To the editor: In 1960, at age 14, I was frightened by the "Twilight Zone" episode "The Monsters Are Due on Maple Street."
It began with a quiet summer suburban evening with neighbors talking outside when an object streaked overhead. Soon after, a child said it was a spaceship and aliens were causing disconcerting events — cars starting by themselves, electricity failing. A man left to check if the next street was having similar problems. Quickly, neighborly kindness deteriorated to find who was the alien spy in their neighborhood. The man returned from exploring the next street, and was shot as "the alien."
In the U.S. today, a threat, real or not, has turned us on each other. Discourse seems so damaged by feelings of alienation, of "aliens" changing everything. Mask mandates are government control over freedom, elections are stolen. Social media platforms act like gasoline thrown on a fire, so extreme ideas become part of mainstream discourse.
How many people have I talked to across this political divide? I have conservative friends where we agree not to disagree. We avoid certain issues. My alienation from my neighbors is based in a sense of the "otherness" of their beliefs. I am guilty of seeing "the aliens" lurking around every corner, for fear keeps us watchful, but it also rips us apart.
The congressional hearings on Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination for Supreme Court justice was a national shame. The racist posturing of Republican senators for a soundbite was demeaning to the professional candidate and the gravity of the position, putting the U.S. Senate to shame. Black men jogging in a white neighborhood, Asians pushed onto subway tracks by strangers. Have we become the monster, where prejudice controls us? Do sexist, racist, aggressive attacks make us monsters?
"The Monsters Are Due on Maple Street" touches very closely on our current political divide. Its closing statement read: "The tools of conquest do not necessarily come with bombs and explosions and fallout. There are weapons that are simply thoughts, attitudes, prejudices ... to be found only in the minds of men. For the record, prejudices can kill ... and suspicion can destroy ... and a thoughtless, frightened search for a scapegoat has a fallout all of its own — for the children and the children yet unborn. And the pity of it is that these things cannot be confined to the Twilight Zone."
Michael Bedford, North Adams