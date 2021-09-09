To the editor: I recall the day our seventh-grade English teacher introduced us to “the five words whose effective usage is the secret to clear and precise communication.”
She gave a name to this collection of adjectives and adverbs that together make understanding easy, calling it the five W’s: who, what, when, how and why.
Sometimes I have to wonder if the teaching of the five W’s continues in public and private schools, given the content and quality of discourse in America. To this end, I refer to a conversation I had with a colleague, a lifelong resident of Berkshire County and an outstanding observer of the American scene whose thoughtful critiques range from the obvious to the learned.
My colleague was lamenting the sad state of everyday conversation and how difficult it has become to grasp the meaning — or to perceive any understanding — from what people are talking about. “No longer do we engage in polite conversation that sustains a positive emotional perspective with which to gain something truthful and meaningful, conversations that helps bring to light the deeper forces and facts we use to support truth and being,” he grieved. “It’s unstructured gibberish that doesn’t even rise to the level of babble. Do they even hear what they themselves are saying? It’s all sound and fury, signifying nothing.”
Then with a broken laugh, he added, “But you see, back then you could simply walk out on Shakespeare, you could get away; but not today.”
All of this my colleague summed up by turning to address an imaginary person, and in an effusive yet demonstrative conversation he demanded, “What are you saying? What do you want out of this? Because no one really knows.” Thus, I feel gifted with the five W’s from our teachers and these words of wisdom from a Berkshire man: When detained by other than polite conversation, simply ask this of the person: What are you saying? What do you want? Because none of us really know.
Algird Sunskis, Lanesborough