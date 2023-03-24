Letter: The democratic limits of the town meeting model

To the editor: The time is approaching for my annual voting disenfranchisement, aka town meeting.
I work Mondays, when Great Barrington holds its town meetings. I have approached the Town Clerk about this in the past only to be told there is no remedy. I have no vote. I cannot attend due to work, and I cannot vote absentee. I have no voice. I cannot appoint a proxy.
Please do not tell me that the town meeting system is pure democracy. It might have been 200 or so years ago. It isn't now.
Nima Rosepiper, Great Barrington