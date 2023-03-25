Letter: The difference between big banks and community banks in the Berkshires

To the editor: Financial news headlines have been dominated in recent weeks by troubled, shareholder-driven banks facing collapse.
However, alarm bells in the Wall Street financial sector do not necessarily translate across to Main Street community banks, which operate on a different playing field.
In fact, community banks chartered in Massachusetts provide additional consumer protections for their customers’ deposits. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) protects customers' deposits up to $250,000 and is available to all banks nationwide. Uniquely, Massachusetts-chartered savings and cooperative banks have access to the Depositors Insurance Fund, which fully insures deposits above the FDIC limit.
Lee Bank is a member of both insurance programs, as are most community banks in the Berkshires. These safeguards, along with our overall fiscal health, business culture and reasoned approach to risk, can help our customers be confident in our stewardship of their funds.
Bank failures often occur when the value of a bank's assets falls below the market value of the bank's liabilities (obligations to creditors and depositors). Thankfully, community-based banks are insulated from many issues threatening larger, shareholder-driven institutions.
Chuck Leach, Lee
The writer is president of Lee Bank.