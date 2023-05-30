Letter: The downstream effects of repressive policies

To the editor: We think of a strike as people walking off the job.
But a different kind of “strike” is occurring with similar results and sometimes even more devastating. This strike takes place before people are hired.
Because of low salaries and lack of academic freedom, prospective teachers are refusing to enter the classroom. Teacher shortages throughout the country are bordering on the catastrophic. Young doctors are choosing to open their practices in states that are more friendly to a woman’s right to choose and the rights of the LGBTQ community. Disney has decided not to expand its Florida footprint, which would have brought thousands of jobs and countless dollars into the state.
It's not subtraction in these cases; it's lack of addition. The consequences are the result of shortsighted, vindictive officials who cater to the mob and ignore the will and needs of the entire population. Unintended consequences or shortsightedness and arrogance?
Elliot Slotnick, Becket