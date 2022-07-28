To the editor: Lately I have come across news bits on the monarch butterfly, milkweed and the demise of both.
It was autumn 1975. We were doing calisthenics during football practice in Union County, N.J., laying flat on our backs stretching our leg muscles looking toward the heavens, when much to my amazement I saw from one end of the sky to the other, tens of thousands of monarch butterflies. A narrow band winding its way south. Another grand piece of Mother Nature in action. This event infused me with a certain energy that has never gone away.
Some ideas for the taking: Certain government-owned lands be maintained as bio-diversity generators.
One example is instead of mowing down weeds and grasses along highways and byways, plant perennials like milkweed that produce pretty pink flowers and help sustain the monarch butterflies. Texas and other states have been planting perennials along highways for many years and saving plenty of money. Locally, Susan Russell from Pittsfield brought to our attention in her July 23 letter that certain fields within Brattlebrook Conservation area and Kirvin Park may have been unnecessarily mowed down.
Over the years as a child when riding across many states here in the east, I wondered why do we spend so much time, man-hours, fuel and equipment on cutting hundreds perhaps thousands of mile acres of grass and weeds when it could be put into passive flower production, hay-baling or some other productive endeavor? Along the Mass Pike, we can see tiny pieces of highway siding put into solar energy production. Let's rethink the practice of spending taxpayers' money on cutting fields for no good reason. Let us employ our resources more wisely.
Dominick Villane, Lanesborough