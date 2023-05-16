Letter: The end of COVID should be a fresh start

To the editor: The Berkshire Eagle last week reported that Dr. James Lederer, chief medical officer of Berkshire Health Systems, announced that patients and staff would no longer be required to wear masks in health settings. ("The COVID-19 public health emergency ends May 11. We asked Berkshire Health Systems what this means for patients," Eagle, May 11.)
This was concurrent with the end of the COVID-19 public health emergency in the U.S. as COVID transmission, serious illness and deaths have ebbed over the past several months. This is because most Americans have been vaccinated, infected or both, which has created a “wall of immunity.” This and effective treatment, such as Paxlovid, have greatly diminished COVID-19's impact on our lives. This is welcome news, but as Dr. Lederer said in the article, it does not mean that COVID-19 is gone. SARS-CoV-2 is currently mutating twice as fast as the flu. We will continue to get future waves due the emergence of variants, but so far these have been subvariants of omicron so the impact has been mitigated by the population-level of immunity. Such wavelets may happen several times a year. However, public health experts like Dr. Eric Topol of the Scripps Institute estimate that there is a 20 percent probability of the emergence of a highly mutated variant of concern in the next 1.5 years that would likely cause not a wavelet but a tsunami. This is still a lethal virus that is killing approximately 150 Americans daily and causing long COVID among some of the survivors.
So we cannot go back to pre-pandemic times. Over the past 3 1/2 years, COVID-19 has exposed serious problems in our public health system that must be addressed. The collection of vital data has been fragmented, incomplete and nonuniform. One of the many benefits of a "Medicare for All" national health system in which all Americans are enrolled is that it would make the collection of public health data easier and more complete and uniform. Individually, we can prepare by getting the currently available bivalent vaccine. Whether to receive this now or in the fall is an individual decision based on one’s vulnerability to serious illness from COVID-19, recent vaccination or infection, and potential future exposure. Vaccine guidelines can be found on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website and information can be found on the Get Vaccinated Berkshires website.
The end of an emergency is the beginning of preparedness.
Dr. Charles I. Wohl, Lenox