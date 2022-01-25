To the editor: I am writing to express my opposition to a proposed vaccine passport program for indoor dining in restaurants throughout Lee, Lenox and Stockbridge. ("Should you need vaccination proof to dine out in three South County towns? The public gets its say at an upcoming public forum," Eagle, Jan. 18.)
At the time of drafting this letter, currently 63.2 percent of Americans (210 million people) are reportedly fully vaccinated. Locally, here in Massachusetts, 74.9 percent of residents (5.2 million people) are fully vaccinated. While it’s encouraging that vaccine availability has increased, the the potential for viral transmission of new variants by people who have been vaccinated is not yet well understood.
Restaurant owners across the country have been enormously impacted by the COVID pandemic. A saddening amount of them have had no choice but to close, some permanently. An overwhelming number of these are small, family-owned businesses, many having been in operation for decades. To ask already short-staffed establishments to act essentially as vaccine “bouncers” is impractical and simply not an effective mitigation strategy.
In anticipation of the Tri-Town Health Department’s virtual meeting on Wednesday, I urge you to look at the facts and acknowledge the current lack of evidence that such a program would significantly curb transmission of the coronavirus. Let’s react based on facts, not fear.
Meghan Kirby, Lenox