Letter: The facts feel wanting in two recent stories about antisemitism in schools

To the editor: The Eagle published successive articles about two teachers who claim they quit their jobs due to unconstrained antisemitism and harassment at their respective schools. ("A Lee teacher is resigning after student artwork displayed swastikas, saying he no longer feels safe at the school," Eagle, June 9; "A teacher at Nessacus Regional Middle School won't step foot in a classroom again. His experience with antisemitism has him looking to leave the region," Eagle, June 15.)
In Lee, the problem began more than a year ago when a sixth-grade art class was assigned to create illustrations showing that nonracist societies are superior to racist ones. The predictable outcome was a rash of works displaying swastikas on one side and happy children on the other. They were hung up in the hallways where people could understandably think the assignment came straight from Hitler's grave. The teacher complained to the administration, the drawings came down and then life became unbearable, or so he says.
The concurrent Dalton scenario involves a teacher who claims to have been relentlessly victimized by a 12-year-old student who allegedly has a mouth and attitude that would make David Duke proud. The teacher further claims that the school did far too little to constrain the student and instead formally reprimanded the teacher for "making faces" at the student.
These are grave accusations with potentially serious repercussions for all stakeholders. However, as written, the stories are superficial. It may have been better to have written nothing at all. But because The Eagle stuck its small toe in the muck, the paper owes it to its readers, and itself, to go all in.
Jeff Herman, Stockbridge